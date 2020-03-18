Together Online

Next week, thousands of UNC Greensboro students will be logging into online courses, some for the first time. Although your virtual classroom won’t look the same as the ones you’re used to in Bryan, MHRA, or Sullivan Science, online learning is nothing to be afraid of! Here are a few reasons why.

Your classes may be online, but you won’t be alone.

Although you won’t be on campus, your instructor will hold office hours online and be accessible by phone, email, or video conference. It’s important to stay connected to your classmates using these tools as well. And remember, University Libraries has been supporting online students for years. Visit their Distance and Online Learning Guide to learn how to access the resources you need.

Technology is your friend.

There’s no need to stress about the technology involved in learning online. To get started, you only need the basics — a laptop or desktop computer with wifi, speakers, mic, and webcam. Not sure you’ve got what you need? Check out our recommended technology standards.



Online study offers flexibility and convenience.

If you’re anxious about studying online instead of in a traditional classroom, consider the flexibility an online learning experience offers. For example, some course materials are provided in multiple formats online, so you may get to choose between watching a video about the subject matter or reading a textbook chapter.

Learning online is also very convenient. Although some courses have regular online meeting times, many offer you the flexibility to study when it works best for you. This can make balancing work, life, and family with school much easier.

Please keep in mind that because of the coronavirus situation, this is new territory for all of us. Faculty and staff are rapidly moving classes online to prepare for remote instruction and provide you with the best learning experience possible given the circumstances. We ask for your understanding as we work through this process. Please visit the Keep Learning website for student resources designed to help you through this transition.

We’ll get through this — together.

We know the coronavirus situation is unsettling, rapidly changing, and sometimes frustrating. Rest assured, UNCG is doing everything possible to keep students safe and informed during this time. Be sure to check the University website often for the latest information and resources available to you. As Spartans, we will get through this together. And until we can be together again on campus, we’ll be Together Online.

Miranda Lim, Karen Grossman, and Mandy Byrd contributed to this story.